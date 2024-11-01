Walmart shoplifting suspects nabbed with more than stolen merchandise

Two shoplifting suspects were nabbed with more than stolen merchandise after fleeing a Walmart store in The Villages.

Tamela Davis, 35, of Wildwood, and Brett Allen Vogel, 35, of Bushnell, at about 4 p.m. Thursday entered the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, grabbed a shopping cart and headed for the Halloween decoration aisle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They visited other section of the store and left, through the grocery section, with $660 worth of merchandise for which they had not paid. They loaded the merchandise into a red Mercury Mariner. A deputy soon arrived at the scene.

In addition to the merchandise, a search of the vehicle turned up a .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver and 25 rounds of ammunition. In addition, drug paraphernalia with the residue of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Vogel is a convicted felon currently on probation and has been classified as a habitual traffic offender. Last year, he was arrested after he was caught riding a motorcycle in Wildwood. He was arrested on charges of theft, possession of a firearm but a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Davis was arrested on a charge of theft and was also booked at the jail. Her bond was set at $150.