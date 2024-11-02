72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 2, 2024
type here...

Canal Street Recreation Center will be closed later this month

By Staff Report
Comments

The Canal Street Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

If you need more information, contact Canal Street Recreation at (352) 205-8571.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

False moral equivalency

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident weighs in on the conflict in Israel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Heed warnings of climate science

A reader from Milwaukee, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that we would be wise to heed the warnings of climate science.

Sleazy political ad depicts Rick Scott as python

A Village of La Reynalda resident is appalled at a sleazy political ad that depicts U.S. Sen. Rick Scott as a python.

Komrade Kamala pulls out the Hitler comparison

A reader scolds letter writer Thomas Bacher and mocks “Komrade Kamala” and her Hitler comparison.

What don’t we need in a president?

What don't we need in a president? A Village of El Cortez resident has prepared a list. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos