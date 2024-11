To the Editor:

Why do some toss-up states insist on using the same voting machines which have been used to steal elections in Latin America? Why do some toss-up states refuse to allow hand counting of ballots to double check that the voting machines tabulated votes correctly? As Joseph Stalin famously said, “The people who cast the votes don’t decide an election, the people who count the votes do.”

Rod Watkins

Village of De La Vista West