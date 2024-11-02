Lexus owner charged with insurance fraud after crash on Florida Turnpike

A Lexus owner has been charged with insurance fraud after a crash on the Florida Turnpike.

Daleria Nieves Vazquez, 20, of Ocala, was served last month with a warrant charging her with insurance fraud in the wake of an investigation into the crash which occurred Oct. 2, 2023 on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County. Her 2003 Lexus struck a guardrail, a concrete traffic barrier and a Dodge Caravan, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Insurance Fraud.

Nieves Vazquez’s insurance had lapsed on Aug. 30, 2023.

On the same day as the accident, she contacted First Acceptance insurance company and initiated a new policy on a recorded line with an insurance company representative. Nieves Vazquez did not mention the accident. Company representatives became suspicious when a claim was filed with the accident occurring on the same day the new policy had been initiated.

The claim was denied and an investigation was launched, leading to Nieves Vazquez’s arrest.