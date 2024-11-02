82.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 2, 2024
SeaBreeze Potters will display unique works of art at show and sale

By Staff Report
The SeaBreeze Potters have been enthusiastically creating pieces for the past six months in preparation for their fall show and sale.

These unique one-of-a-kind creations will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

“These creations will not only be a wonderful addition in your home but can also make a perfect gift for someone special,” said group member Jo Magram.

Villagers are encouraged to come out and support the local talent. For more information call Magram at (845) 807-7489 

