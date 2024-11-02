Sexual predator living in camper arrested after doctoring ID

A sexual predator living in a camper was arrested after apparently doctoring his driver’s license.

Steven Ray Gunter, 59, of Ocklawaha, was booked without bond Thursday at the Marion County Jail on a charge of fraud and two parole violations.

Gunter, who was convicted in 2002 in Marion County of sexual battery on a victim under 12 and lewd and lascivious offenses with a child under 16, used a Sharpie to scratch out the words “sexual predator” on his driver’s license.

Gunter served time in state prison from 2007 to Aug. 10, 2024.