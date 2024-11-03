82.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 3, 2024
California votes shouldn't be counted due to questionable voter status

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

“There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud” is the usual response you hear when you bring up the 2020 election. If a state doesn’t require voter ID and hasn’t purged their voter registration rolls, how would anyone know? It’s like a store reporting they’ve never sold alcohol to minors without checking a driver’s license. When it comes to elections, states have two primary responsibilities: verify if a voter is eligible to vote and have clean voter registrations. Texas inspected its voter rolls and removed 1.1 million out of 17.9 registered voters due to deceased voters, felony convictions, address changes and non-citizens or, 6% polluted. The 2020 election was decided by only 40,000 votes.
The 15 states like California that don’t ID voters or purge voter rolls shouldn’t be counted. California even went so far as to make it illegal to check voter ID. A “decentralized electoral system” where each state has different rules is a mistake. Anyone that’s spent time in the quality field knows you take the best practice and make it the standard. It’s never easy but you’re glad you did it when it’s over.
Poll watchers please be diligent. Have that extra cup of coffee.

Ben Furleigh
Village of Charlotte

 

