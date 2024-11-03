82.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 3, 2024
MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

The MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again with their Fox News propaganda about voting machines.
Elections officials in each swing-state, like Pennsylvania, are requiring counties to hand-count 2% or 2,000 of ballots (whichever is less) and compare with voting machine tabulations to ensure that they match.
MAGAs priming the pump to whine about the election when the aged, demented, racist, idiot loser loses the election again.
Only a few short days until we can end the nightmare of incompetent Trump as this will be his last campaign and we can look forward to the collapse of his fraudulent companies and the criminal trials he will face in the new year.
This will truly Make America Great Again.

Nate Shackelford
Lady Lake

 

