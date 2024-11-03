Outback serving up new local restaurant despite national challenges

Outback Steakhouse is moving at a brisk pace on a new restaurant locally, despite the chain’s national challenges.

The Outback Steakhouse is under construction at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The site plan was approved by a Wildwood special magistrate in 2023. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 187 diners. It is located next to ABC Fine Wine & Liquor. A new mattress store is located on the other side of the new Outback Steakhouse.

The new restaurant is being built at a time when the industry is struggling. Outback Steakhouse has closed restaurants in Pennsylvania and Illinois. Even Florida, where Outback Steakhouse launched in 1988, has seen closures in Jupiter, North Miami Beach, Orlando and Sarasota. The Outback Steakhouse at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages still appears to be going strong.

Trailwinds Village and its next-door neighbor, the Beaumont development, have become a hotbed for restaurants and between the two of them they offer Culver’s, First Watch, Panda Express, Burger King, Taco Bell, Huey Magoo’s, Wendy’s and Starbucks.

The new Outback Steakhouse will offer a drive-up pickup window, which has become a necessity for restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, to Villagers visiting these restaurants, there also many new homes, apartment buildings and a Home2Suites hotel nearby, all providing a strong customer base for the Trailwinds Village and Beaumont eateries.

An opening date for the new Outback Steakhouse has not been announced.