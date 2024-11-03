Rotarians in The Villages raid their closets to boost Dress for Success

The Evening Rotary Club of the Villages recently were made aware of the need for purses and women’s shoes to help clients of Dress for Success.

The Winter Park Boutique for Dress for Success has gently used apparel for free that helps women dress for an interview or when starting a job.

Evening Rotarians learned about the organization through member Pat Roam. The organization had a specific need for shoes and purses. Rotarians were asked to review their closets to see if they had items there were no longer wearing. They collected over 40 pairs of shoes and over 20 purses. Roam and fellow Rotarian, Betsy Kmiecick, made the delivery.

Dress for Success of Greater Orlando is an entirely volunteer-run 501(c)(3) organization. While running a staffing agency, Susan Jacobs saw the need with many of the applicants.

“I was thrilled to see the shoes and purses that the Evening Rotarians donated,” said Jacobs.

Kimberly Landsverk oversees the Winter Park Boutique and shared “these will be so appreciated by. our women. We see a higher need at this moment because of the hurricane damage.?

For more information about Dress for Success go to https://greaterorlando.dressforsuccess.org/client-services/

and www.RotaryVillagesEvening.com for more information about the club.