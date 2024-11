To the Editor:

Facts: April 2024 it was announced Costco was coming to The Villages – next to Hobby Lobby. It was also mentioned construction would begin October 7, 2024 with an opening in 2025. October 7 has come and gone. Has Costco delayed or cancelled this location? Are permits still being pursued? Anybody in the county commissioners office have any more facts? Please, no opinions! Just the facts!

Ed Rockstroh

Village of Winifred