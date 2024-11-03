83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 3, 2024
type here...

Sumter County to celebrate its farming roots in event this month

By Staff Report
Comments

Farm City Week will be held from Nov. 20-27, which has been an annual event since the 1950s to celebrate and promote agriculture.

It is a week to express appreciation for the beneficial partnerships between growers and consumers.

In honor of Farm City Week, Sumter County Economic Development, UF-IFAS Extension and other community partners will hold a special event at Heartland Foods in Lake Panasoffkee on Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will be held under a shaded pavilion and includes educational presentations, complimentary lunch and a tour of the nursery operation.

While a free event, registration is required as space is limited.

For more information and to register, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/farmcity

If you have event-related questions, contact Sumter County Economic Development at (352) 689-4400.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again

A resident of Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again.

So where’s our Costco?

A Village of Winifred resident is wondering where and when the Costco store will ever be built in The Villages.

California votes shouldn’t be counted due to questionable voter status

A Village of Charlotte resident raises concerns about election integrity. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Ballots are secret – even from spouses!

A Village of Dunedin resident wants to remind voters that their ballots are secret - even from their spouses.

MAGA snowflakes are becoming more fragile by the day

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the MAGA snowflakes are becoming more fragile by the day.

Photos