Sumter County to celebrate its farming roots in event this month

Farm City Week will be held from Nov. 20-27, which has been an annual event since the 1950s to celebrate and promote agriculture.

It is a week to express appreciation for the beneficial partnerships between growers and consumers.

In honor of Farm City Week, Sumter County Economic Development, UF-IFAS Extension and other community partners will hold a special event at Heartland Foods in Lake Panasoffkee on Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will be held under a shaded pavilion and includes educational presentations, complimentary lunch and a tour of the nursery operation.

While a free event, registration is required as space is limited.

For more information and to register, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/farmcity

If you have event-related questions, contact Sumter County Economic Development at (352) 689-4400.