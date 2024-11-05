Dead fish create terrible stink for residents near pond in The Villages

Dead fish are creating a terrible stink for homeowners near a pond in The Villages.

However, the buzzards are loving it while they are enjoying a feast.

The pond located in the Village of Hacienda East drained very suddenly and created a situation in which the fish quickly began dying, according to residents who live near the pond.

Apparently, the reason the pond drained was due to a problem with a valve or a pipe as the large pond is used for the transfer of stormwater. Most ponds in The Villages are still quite high from Hurricane Milton.

Crosscreek Environmental personnel, the contractor that works on pond maintenance for The Villages District Government, was at the pond in the Village of Hacienda East on Tuesday trying to clean up the mess.