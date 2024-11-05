DUI suspect arrested after crashing into guardrail at prison

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a guardrail at a local prison.

Cheyenne Christal Santiago, 29, of Tampa, was driving a red Toyota at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she struck and damaged a guardrail on a perimeter road at the Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A prison official, who contacted law enforcement, estimated that there had been $900 worth of damage to the guardrail at the Florida Department of Corrections facility.

Santiago told the deputy she had gotten lost, hit a pothole and sustained a flat tire.

She was very emotional and it appeared she had been drinking. The deputy discovered that Santiago’s license had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic ticket.

She provided breath samples that registered .136 and .124 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $650 bond.