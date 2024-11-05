77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
type here...

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into guardrail at prison

By Staff Report
Comments
Cheyenne Santiago
Cheyenne Santiago

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a guardrail at a local prison.

Cheyenne Christal Santiago, 29, of Tampa, was driving a red Toyota at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she struck and damaged a guardrail on a perimeter road at the Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A prison official, who contacted law enforcement, estimated that there had been $900 worth of damage to the guardrail at the Florida Department of Corrections facility.

Santiago told the deputy she had gotten lost, hit a pothole and sustained a flat tire.

She was very emotional and it appeared she had been drinking. The deputy discovered that Santiago’s license had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic ticket.

She provided breath samples that registered .136 and .124 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $650 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Marchers only care about abortion and transgender rights

A Village of Fenney resident stands up for the man in the golf who made negative remarks during the women’s march at Lake Sumter Landing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women are not yet equal under the law

A Village of Polo Ridge women writes that she is bothered that women are still not equal under the law, despite years of fighting for equality.

Response to David Dallas’ article regarding Israel and the Palestinians

Village of Fernandina resident offers a response to a Villager who wrote about Palestinians, Hamas and the violence in Israel.

Hiding your vote from your spouse

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer who condoned “secret” voting for spouses. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Tuesday is take the trash out day

A Village of Osceola Hills resident has a reminder about trash collection that will take place on Tuesday.

Photos