AAC finally takes action on Villagers’ plea for fence

The Amenity Authority Committee has finally taken action on residents’ plea for a fence to protect them from the outside world.

Robert Weick lives on Tarrson Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. He contends the existing four-board fence does little to protect his property, which backs up to Griffin Avenue.

“Things have evolved. You have a taco truck there. You have traffic. I have had garbage thrown in my yard. I had two teenage girls show up in my backyard. They are probably homeless. It’s a safety concern. All we want is a simple fence to keep them out and us in,” he told AAC members on Wednesday during a meeting at Savannah Center.

In addition, a multi-story apartment building is slated for construction near his home.

In April 2023, Weick and his neighbors began campaigning for a fence.

However, AAC members, both then and now, expressed a number of concerns, including costs and setting a precedent. The AAC previously tabled the fence.

AAC member Sandy Mott, who represents the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages, renewed her call for action.

“Residents over there are anxious to get this started. There have been thefts. The traffic is a real concern,” Mott said. “It is our responsibility to take care of those people.”

A 6-foot tall PVC fence would cost $140,000.

However, AAC member Richard Benson pointed out that design costs and irrigation would boost the project to $290,000 to offer protection for 51 homes along Griffin Avenue.

Mott persisted and made a motion to proceed with the fence. It was seconded by AAC member Rich Cole.

However, Mott was persuaded to amend her motion to direct staff to move forward with seeking a design for the fence and coming back to the AAC. Her motion was seonded again by Cole and won the approval of her fellow members.

Weick and his neighbors hailed the move as a victory, but indicated they want to see this move past the finish line.

“We’ve been after this for a long time,” he said.