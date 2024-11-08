Mary Lou Doyle Allison

Mary Lou Doyle Allison, 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 4, 2024, in The Villages, Florida.

Beloved wife to her husband of 64 years Ted Allison; loving mother to Teena Allison of The Villages, FL, Caroline Allison Clayville and her husband Lee of Pasadena, MD, and Deborah Allison Allen and her partner Dave Jones of Pensacola, FL; devoted grandmother to Allison Albrecht Brandt and her husband Stirling, Andrew Albrecht, Josh Allison, Quinn Allison, and Luke Allison; and great-grandmother to Sloane Brandt. She is survived by her sisters Patricia Oliver of Denville, NJ and Ginger Ermeling of The Villages, FL. Mary Lou was a cherished aunt, cousin, and dear friend to many throughout her life.

Mary Lou was the daughter of James and Gertrude Lanks Doyle of Englewood, NJ. She was born and grew up in Englewood, NJ, where she attended Dwight Morrow High School. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education and a Master of Education. Besides being an outstanding artist all her life, Mary Lou taught Home Economics at both the high school and college levels. In the 1960s, Mary Lou was Assistant Dean of Students for Women at Lincoln College in Lincoln, IL. She went on to teach fashion and tailoring at The Washington Fashion Academy in Washington, DC. Mary Lou was also a certified tour guide in Washington, DC, a second career that she enjoyed for many years.

Mary Lou and her husband Ted spent many years as part of the community of Sherwood Forest, MD; a neighborhood just outside of Annapolis where she herself went to summer camp as a child.

She was an avid traveler, a tremendous bridge player, an enthusiastic golfer, and most of all an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mary Lou was [and Ted is] a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in The Villages, FL.