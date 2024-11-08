Unlicensed Chilean in BMW arrested in southern end of The Villages

An unlicensed driver from Chile was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a BMW in the southern end of The Villages.

Bastian Octavio Tapia Ferrada, 23, was driving a black BMW shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Central Parkway and McNeil Drive when an officer noticed that the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Tapia Ferrada, who “spoke very little English,” handed the officer an identification card from the Republic of Chile. The officer ran a computer check and found that Tapia Ferrade has never been issued a driver’s license in Florida, although he has been ticketed and has not paid the fine.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and ticketed for the expired license plate. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $300 bond.