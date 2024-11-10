We owe our freedom to dedicated service of our brave heroes

This Veterans Day and every day, I am honored to serve the brave men and women who have fought to protect our great nation, and today I am proud to share this legislative update.

As a Navy veteran and the son of a World War II veteran, I know firsthand the sacrifices our veterans, military members and their families make to defend our freedom. Veterans of our Armed Forces truly represent the best of what it means to be an American and a Floridian.

None of the opportunities and freedoms we have as Americans would be possible without the dedicated service of our brave heroes. Fighting for our heroes continues to be one of my top priorities as your U.S. Senator and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. I have made it my mission to keep our state the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation, by championing important legislation and funding to support priorities that matter most to Florida’s military and veteran families. I will always do everything I can to support our veterans and their families so they can succeed and pursue their dreams.

If you are a Floridian in need of assistance with a federal agency, like the VA, go to rickscott.senate.gov/contact/casework to get the help you need.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.