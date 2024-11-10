85 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

We owe our freedom to dedicated service of our brave heroes

By Rick Scott
Comments
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

This Veterans Day and every day, I am honored to serve the brave men and women who have fought to protect our great nation, and today I am proud to share this legislative update.

As a Navy veteran and the son of a World War II veteran, I know firsthand the sacrifices our veterans, military members and their families make to defend our freedom. Veterans of our Armed Forces truly represent the best of what it means to be an American and a Floridian.

None of the opportunities and freedoms we have as Americans would be possible without the dedicated service of our brave heroes. Fighting for our heroes continues to be one of my top priorities as your U.S. Senator and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. I have made it my mission to keep our state the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation, by championing important legislation and funding to support priorities that matter most to Florida’s military and veteran families. I will always do everything I can to support our veterans and their families so they can succeed and pursue their dreams.

If you are a Floridian in need of assistance with a federal agency, like the VA, go to rickscott.senate.gov/contact/casework to get the help you need.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s how we can keep unlicensed drivers off our streets

A retired law enforcement officer living in The Villages offers an idea for dealing with the high volume of arrests for driving without a license.

Other side of the coin with regard to young couple with baby

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his thoughts with regard to a young baby said to be living in a home in The Villages.

Why attack Candice for wanting the rules followed?

A Village of St. Charles resident stands up for a previous letter writer who wants to see the rules followed when it comes to newborn baby living in her neighborhood.

Here’s why home prices have been dropping in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who wondered why home prices have been falling in The Villages.

Condition of golf courses after the hurricanes

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to commend the personnel at the golf courses in The Villages.

Photos