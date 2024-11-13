Suspected thief arrested after caught with bicycle stolen from Walmart

A suspected thief has been arrested in the theft of a bicycle from Walmart.

Richard Brown Street, 44, of Summerfield, was caught on video entering the Walmart in Summerfield on Sunday and stealing at black and silver 20-inch Rebel X1 bicycle valued at $188, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Street, who has a long criminal history, had been banned from the store in March.

Deputies were able to track down Street at his home and confronted him with the surveillance images. He attempted to walk away from deputies. He stopped after he was threatened with a taser. The stolen bicycle was found at his residence.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.

Street is a former resident of The Villages. He was arrested in 2020 after stealing his mother’s Ford Escape from her home, a day after his father’s funeral. She’d left the car keys on the kitchen counter. Street’s father died Jan. 23, 2020 and a celebration of life was held in The Villages. Street was arrested in 2019 at the wheel of the same Ford Escape.