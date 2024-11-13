Teen who graduated from Charter School to take seat as elected official

74.4 F
By Staff Report
A graduate of The Villages Charter School will be sworn in as the newest member of the Fruitland Park Commission.

Commissioner “Joey” Joseph J. Cosenza III is to take the oath Thursday evening at Fruitland Park City Hall. The 18-year-old will succeed Commissioner John Gunter, who served on the commission for many years.

Cosenza is a 2024 graduate of the charter school.

Also taking the oath on Thursday, will be Mayor Christopher Cheshire who has been re-elected in District 4 and Commissioner Chris Bell who was re-elected in District 5.

