Friday, November 15, 2024
Ugly post-election incidents in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

OK MAGA, you won. Now please stop your hatred towards your fellow Americans. A very nice neighbor who displayed a Harris sign (as is her right) received vile hate mail after the election. I was verbally attacked during my daily swim by four angry MAGA women who informed me that I was not wanted and should move.
Once the election was over, many of us hoped that the hate would stop. We could once again go about our lives without fear. MAGA you won.
Please stop with the hatred.

Diane Lane
Village of Virginia Trace

 

