House passes bills aimed at improving government efficiency

Last week, the House passed several bills aimed at cutting red tape and improving government efficiency. By modernizing processes in the federal government, the following bills will help ensure taxpayer dollars and government resources are being used in a responsible and effective manner.

H.R. 5301, the Eliminate Useless Reports Act – Requires federal agencies to list in their annual budget justification for reports identified as outdated or duplicative, and to recommend whether to end or modify these reports.

H.R. 9592, the Federal Register Modernization Act – Replaces the outdated practice of printing thousands of copies of the Federal Register, a publication that includes presidential documents, rules, and notices, with an electronic publication. Eliminating the requirement to print thousands of copies cuts down on waste and use of taxpayer money and government resources.

H.R. 9596, the Value Over Cost Act – Increases government efficiency by including “best value” as a means for choosing contracts. This change maximizes the federal government’s ability to utilize modern technology and help reduce regulatory burdens on small businesses.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.