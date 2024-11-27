Late-night lurker arrested with drugs near entrance to Target

A late-night lurker was arrested with drugs near the entrance to Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.

An officer was on patrol in the wee hours on Nov. 21 when he spotted 25-year-old Justin Roy Britt near the entrance to the store, which was closed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Britt, who had been arrested in September when he was doing some late-night lurking near St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, was found to be in possession of 5.26 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a pipe used for smoking narcotics.

The Florida native was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.