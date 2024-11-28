Entertain visiting family by showing them wildlife in The Villages

Running out of ideas for entertaining family visiting for the holidays? The solution may be as simple as looking out your window or taking a short golf cart ride to a preserve or nature trail.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is home to many beautiful wildlife species.

Florida Burrowing Owl

The Florida Burrowing Owl is a small ground-dwelling owl with long legs, white chin stripe, round head and stubby tail. Adults are boldly spotted and barred with brown and white. They are not likely to be confused with other owl species. They differ from western subspecies in having darker upper parts with less buffy brown and whiter spotting. They are predominantly non-migratory; maintain home ranges and territories while nesting.

Intensive cultivation and development of grasslands pose major threats. Predation by fire ants is also implicated in owl mortality.

Southeastern American Kestrel

The Southeastern American Kestrel is the smallest falcon in the U.S. and is similar in size to the familiar mourning dove (Zenaida macroura). Sexes are distinctive: male has blue-gray wings, while female is larger and has more uniformly rufous back and wings. Both sexes have a mustached black-and-white facial pattern with strong perpendicular lines extending below eye and near ear, and a black band at base of rufous tail. Falcons in general have long, pointed wings and long tails, similar to doves. The alarm call, given frequently in flight, is “killy, killy, killy.”

A key habitat feature necessary for breeding is a suitable cavity tree. Kestrels are secondary cavity nesters that depend upon cavities that are usually excavated in large pines and, less frequently, oaks, by species of woodpeckers.

Bald Eagle

Spotting a Bald Eagle in The Villages can be a real thrill.

Florida supports the largest breeding population of any state outside of Alaska. Adults are non-migratory, remaining as year-around residents, but juveniles and sub-adult birds may migrate north in summer and may range as far as Canada but return to natal areas in Florida to breed and nest as adults.

Historic population in Florida occurred throughout the state and likely numbered over 1,000 breeding pairs. Population declined sharply after late 1940s, reaching a low of 88 documented active nests in 1973, and by 1978 was considered rare as a breeder. Use of the pesticide DDT and related compounds are chief causes of their decline. Numbers have steadily increased, especially since 1989. The recovery goal of 1,000 breeding pairs in Florida was met by the late 1990s and the nesting population currently is estimated near 1,400 pairs. Protection of nesting sites remains a management priority.

Florida Scrub Jay

The Florida Scrub Jay lacks the crest and white spotting on wings and tail that are characteristic of the blue jay. Recognized in 1995 as a distinct species from the scrub-jays in the western U.S., making it the only bird species whose entire range is restricted to Florida. Continuing loss, fragmentation, and degradation of scrub habitat has resulted in a decline of greater than 90 percent of the original pre-settlement population of Florida scrub-jays. Precipitous decline since the 1980s. A 1992 range-wide study estimated an overall population of approximately 10,000 birds.

Scrub-jays are susceptible to population crashes because of catastrophic fires or disease, so protection of secure populations is essential.

Red-cockaded Woodpecker

This small woodpecker can be distinguished by its barred, black and white back and wings, black cap and nape, and white cheek patches on each side of the head. Sexes of adults are difficult to distinguish.

Red streaks or “cockades” on either side of head of adult males are rarely visible. Juvenile males can be identified by a small, circular patch of red on top of the head that is visible until early fall.

This is absent in juvenile females.

Social groups, families, or clans generally constrict the use of their home range when nestlings are present and expand their use during fall and winter after young have fledged.

Little Blue Heron

Medium-sized heron, with purplish to maroon-brown head and neck; small white patch on throat and upper neck; and slate-blue body.

Bill is black towards tip, especially during breeding season, with other exposed areas on the head appearing dark gray to cobalt blue.

Legs are grayish to green, becoming black in breeding season. Immature birds are mostly white with pale slategray tips on primary wing feathers. Legs of young birds are yellowish-green. Immature birds move into adult plumage during first spring and may be boldly white/blue, looking like tie-dyed shirts. Immature birds retain yellowish legs during second year.

Feeds in shallow freshwater, brackish, and saltwater habitats.

Snowy Egret

Medium size, all-white wading bird that has a “slight” appearance in comparison to other wading birds. Bill is black with a bright yellow, fleshy base, and the yellow extends back to the lores and eyes. Legs are black in adults; feet are bright yellow as though wearing gloves. Immature snowy egrets have greenish legs that sometimes have a yellow streak on the back. Breeding-season adults have prominent plumes on shoulders, neck, and head.

Numbers in Florida have been declining since the 1950s, possibly faster than declines of other herons and egrets. This species was found in 1989 to occur in only 22 percent of the colonies where it historically occurred. Persistent patterns of wetland destruction and alteration likely have eliminated large areas of essential habitat. Most impacts appear to affect quality of foraging habitat rather than areas immediately surrounding nesting colonies.

Tri-Colored Heron

Medium-sized heron with a slender neck. Body color appears two-toned with dark slate coloration on head, neck, and body that contrasts with white rump, belly, and undertail. A reddish-brown and white streak extends along the front of the neck. During breeding season, adults have white head plumes and rufous to whitish shoulders. Young birds have more reddish-brown on head, neck, and mantle; otherwise similar to adults.

Once described as the most abundant heron in the state, but now much less common in interior. Long-term population trends are uncertain but apparently declining. Need information on marked individuals to document the species’ movement and wetland utilization patterns in more detail.

White Ibis

Medium-sized wading bird with long, downward-curving bill. Adults are white except for black tips on wings and pink to reddish coloration on exposed flesh around face, bill, and legs. Young birds are dark brown on wings, neck, head, and tail, but noticeable white patches occur on back and belly. Juvenile white ibises begin to acquire adult coloration near the end of first year but retain some brown feathers on head and neck until third year.

Population declines in Florida appear to have been pronounced over the past decades (around 50 percent from 1970 to 1990). However, declines in Florida have been offset to some degree by increasing numbers in other nearby states. Range-wide declines in Florida and neighboring states are believed to be occurring, but these can be difficult to document in the absence of thorough surveys.

Florida Sandhill Crane

A tall, long-necked, long-legged bird with a clump of feathers that droops over the rump. Adult is gray overall, with a whitish chin, cheek, and upper throat, and dull red skin on the crown and lores (lacking in immatures); feathers may have brownish red staining resulting from preening with muddy bill. Immature Florida sandhill crane has pale to tawny feathers on head and neck and a gray body with brownish-red mottling. Flies with neck extended. Their distinctive bugling or trumpeting call can be heard from far away.

Their habitat includes prairies, freshwater marshes, and pasture lands.

Population estimate in 1975 of approximately 4,000 birds (25 percent are nonbreeding subadults) is still considered accurate. Habitat availability will become more and more of concern as Florida continues to lose open rangeland and native prairie to development and more intensive agricultural uses (e.g., citrus, row crops). Nesting success in human-altered areas is well below that of native areas. Shallow wetlands used by cranes are easily affected by drainage of adjacent uplands even if they are not directly disturbed.

Wood Stork

Very large, white wader with black in wings and a short black tail. Soars with neck and legs extended, displaying its long, broad wings; black flight feathers contrast with white along length of wings. Legs are dark; feet are beige. Adults have bare, scaly, dark-gray heads and necks, and long, heavy, decurved bills. Head and neck of immature storks have grayish-brown feathering and their bills are yellowish.

Nests colonially in a variety of inundated forested wetlands, including cypress strands and domes, mixed hardwood swamps, sloughs, and mangroves. Increasingly nesting in artificial habitats (e.g., impoundments and dredged areas with native or exotic vegetation) in north and central Florida. Forages mainly in shallow water in freshwater marshes, swamps, lagoons, ponds, tidal creeks, flooded pastures, and ditches, where they are attracted to falling water levels that concentrate food sources (mainly fish).

Limpkin

Large, long-billed, long-legged wader of swamps and marshes. Color is a deep brown with white spotting and streaking. Bill is heavy and slightly decurved, allowing easy access to its preferred food, the apple snail (Pomacea paludosa). Call is an unmistakable loud wail that has a slight bugling or trumpeting characteristic similar to that of the distantly related sandhill crane.

Inhabits mangroves, freshwater marshes, swamps, springs and spring runs, and pond and river margins. Also lake margins in peninsular Florida and swales, strand swamps, sloughs, and impoundments in south Florida. May also forage in ruderal areas such as sugarcane fields and banks of irrigation canals. Wide range of nesting sites, including mounds of aquatic vegetation and marsh grasses, among cypress knees, and high in trees.

Whooping Crane

The tallest bird in North America, 132 cm. Large white crane. Adults are white with red crown and black forehead, lores and moustache (tipped red), and red facial skin around large, horn- coloured bill. Shows black primaries in flight. Immature cranes are whitish with scattered brown feathers over wings and paler, reddish-brown head and neck.

Breeds in freshwater marshes and prairies. Uses grain fields, shallow lakes and lagoons, and saltwater marshes during migration and in winter.

Nests in early spring, adults display elaborate courtship rituals, bobbing, weaving, jumping, and calling with their mates. The female lays two large eggs and both adults incubate them for the next month.

MAMMALS

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel

A large (23 – 28 in. = 600 – 700 mm) tree squirrel with highly variable dorsal fur color ranging from nearly all black (uncommon) to silver, with variations of black over silver and silver over black. Underside is tan. Head is generally black; ears and muzzle are often white. Tail is long, nearly the length of the head and torso. Nests are usually in oak trees and are constructed of oak leaves and Spanish moss.

Although present in several conservation areas, Sherman’s fox squirrel has been eliminated from much of its former habitat as a result of conversion to pine plantation, row crops, or development.

These furry critters are active all year round.

Florida Mouse

A large mouse (7.3 – 8 in. = 179 – 203 mm), brownish to tawny above and whitish below. Flanks are often chestnut or orangish. Hind feet are large (0.86 – 1.1 in. = 23 – 28 mm), generally with five pads (plantar tubercles). Tail (3.12 – 3.8 in. = 80 – 95 mm) is indistinctly bicolored: gray-brown above, whitish below. Often has a faint skunk-like odor.

Distinguished from all other mice within its range by the presence of five plantar tubercles on the hind feet.

Active year-round except on especially cold nights.

REPTILES/AMPHIBIANS

Gopher Tortoise

A medium-sized turtle (to 10 in. = 254 mm) fully adapted for life on land. Upper shell is brown and relatively flat above; lower shell is yellowish, without hinge, and projecting forward, especially in male; skin brown to dark gray. Forelimbs greatly expanded for digging; hind limbs reduced, stumpy, lacking any form of webbing between toes. Lower shell of male somewhat concave. Young: scales of carapace often with yellow centers, skin yellowish to tan; approximately 2 in. (51 mm) shell length at hatching.

Despite its widespread occurrence throughout Florida, there is considerable concern about the declining abundance of this species. Much of its native habitat has been lost to agriculture, citriculture, forestry, mining, and urban and residential development. Although protected populations occur on many state, federal, and private conservation lands, recent development of a severe respiratory disease threatens even those.

American Alligator

A large, mostly black crocodilian body with a broadly rounded snout. Young alligators have yellow crossbands on back, tail, and sides; throat and belly are white to creamy yellow at all ages. Head is smooth in front of eyes; no prominently visible teeth in lower jaw when mouth is closed. Adults 6–15 ft. (1.8 – 4.6 m); hatchlings about 9 in. (230 mm).

They live in permanent bodies of fresh water, including marshes, swamps, lakes, and rivers. Occasionally wanders into brackish and salt water but rarely remains there.

Threats include destruction and pollution of wetlands, including lakes and rivers. The species remains classified under the Endangered Species Act as Threatened Due the Similarity of Appearance to more endangered crocodilians that are marketed illegally throughout the world.

Eastern Indigo Snake

A very large, stout-bodied, shiny, black snake reaching lengths as great as 8 ft. (244 cm). Black ventrally, but chin, throat, and sides of head may be reddish or (rarely) white. Scales typically smooth (no ridges), though adult males have keel on front half of some scales along back; anal scale undivided. Young are similar to adults though often more reddish anteriorly, 17 – 24 in. (430 – 610 mm) at hatching. When encountered, often hisses, flattens neck vertically (from side to side), and vibrates tail, but rarely bites.

Major threats are habitat loss, degradation, and fragmentation, with associated highway mortality. Other threats include gassing of tortoise burrows for rattlesnakes, collection for pets, and deliberate persecution, all of which are illegal.

Florida Pine Snake

A large, stocky, tan or rusty colored snake with an indistinct pattern of large blotches on a lighter background; blotches more distinct posteriorly; venter white. May be dark brown in far western panhandle, where it integrates with another subspecies. The body is muscular, with keeled scales and undivided anal scale. The head is relatively small, snout somewhat pointed, four prefrontal scales, rostral scale extending upward between internasal scales. Adults 4 – 7 ft. (122 – 213 cm) or longer; young 15 – 24 in. (380 – 610 mm) at hatching. May hiss loudly and vibrate tail when encountered.

Spends most of their time below ground; occasional surface activity from spring through fall, especially May – October. Eggs are laid June – August; hatch in September and October.

Short-tailed Snake

An extremely slender, spotted snake with a cylindrical body rarely exceeding 20 in. (510 mm) total length; even very large specimens two ft. (61 cm) long are only the diameter of a pencil. Grayish ground color with 50–80 dark brown blotches lacking darker edges and often separated by areas of yellow to red along back, and alternating with a series of smaller blotches on sides; belly with many dark blotches. Tail, as measured posteriorly to the anal scale, comprises only 7–10 percent of total length. The head is small, no wider than body; scales smooth (no keels); anal scale undivided.

Decline directly related to loss and conversion of habitat for citrus, mining, silviculture, and development.

Gopher Frog

A medium-sized, boldly spotted frog with a chunky appearance: body short and plump, head large with somewhat rounded snout, and relatively short legs. Back with somewhat warty skin and prominent, often bronze-colored longitudinal ridge on each side behind eye. Dorsal pattern of irregularly shaped, dark spots on background that may be cream, gray, or brown. Chin and throat are spotted, belly usually unmarked posteriorly. Adults 2.5 – 4 in. (63 – 102 mm) (excluding legs). Call resembles a deep snore. Tadpole large, to 3.5 in. (89 mm), globose, olive green, with large black spots on sides of tail.

Migrates to ponds for breeding from October through April.