Linda Elizabeth Young, age 79, has joined with her husband, many from her family, and the organists and pianists of Heaven. She went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2024, in Altamonte Springs, Florida in the company of her children and close family.

She spent her final hours enjoying hymns and praises to God with them, as they have done over the years, Linda went to cosmetology school after getting her diploma and was a hairdresser for many years. Since the age of 12 she was a pianist and organist in many different churches throughout her life, including Friendship Baptist church in Lady Lake and, later, Pleasant Hill Baptist church in Bushnell, FL.

She adored all of God’s little children and devoted many years playing piano for them. She was an unwavering believer in Jesus Christ and an avid reader of Scripture, committing innumerable passages to heart.She was married on September 8, 1962 to Paul Allen Young, and they enjoyed 56 years of loving matrimony before his passing. She and Paul now play and accompany the multitude of Saints and Angels who sing praises to God.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Carroll Pershing Roberts and Emma Elizabeth Roberts, and siblings Steven Carroll Roberts, Joyce Hope (Roberts) Miller, and Ronald Donald Roberts.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Young (Kimberly) and Robert Young (Sandy); daughters Esther Sellers (Dana Burgess) and Kimberly Glaze (Blake); sister Jan Lamanna (Mark); grandchildren, Daniel Sellers, Bryan Young, Ryan Sellers, Christopher Young, Kirsten Carroll, and Kylee Young; great-grandchildren Isaac Young, Jaheim Duncan, and Wesley Sellers; and many nieces and nephews.

Her life was defined by her fondness for music and her devotion to God. Her talent for the piano and organ served as a lighthouse to many passing ships, both for her own children and for the many church goers who were blessed to have witnessed her musical expression of praise and her solid faith in Christ.

The memorial service will be Tuesday, December 3, at 11:00 a.m. at Purcell’s Chapel – Beyers Funeral Home: 114 West Noble Avenue, Bushnell FL, with Pastors Mike King and Mark Young officiating. Prior to the memorial service, a viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Chapel – Beyers Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida

