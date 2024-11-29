The Villages replacing 140,000 meters in $30 million modernization

The Villages is replacing 140,000 water meters in a massive $30 million modernization effort.

The meter replacement began in mid-November and is being handled by National Metering Services Inc.

Homeowners will receive a postcard in the mail in advance of installation, advising them of the approximate time frame that NMS will be working in their neighborhood to perform meter replacement upgrades. Homeowners do not have to be home when the work is taking place.

The new meters use automated meter reading (AMR) technology.

The new AMR technology will replace human meter readers that Villagers are used to seeing in blue Jacobs golf carts, manually reading meters at each and every home. The new drive-by technology will use a panel on a vehicle that will travel through neighborhoods and automatically read meters.

It has been estimated that the work force will be cut by 70 to 80 percent.