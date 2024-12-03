57.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Webster weighs in on presidential pardon for Hunter Biden

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

I am disappointed that after stating unequivocally in June that he would abide by the jury’s decision, President Biden on Sunday reversed course and issued a full pardon for crimes over a ten-year period committed by his son Hunter Biden who was charged and convicted of illegal possession of a firearm and tax evasion.

For two years, the Biden Administration has done everything they can to impede and halt House Republicans investigation into their influence peddling. 

The American people are tired of a two-tiered justice system. Sunday’s decision will not stop the work of Republicans in the U.S. House to respond to Whistleblowers, end corruption and hold federal agencies accountable. I look forward to continuing this work next year in partnership with President-Elect Trump and his cabinet.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

