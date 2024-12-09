New York snowbird arrested on shoplifting charge at Walmart in The Villages

A New York snowbird was arrested on a shoplifting charge at a Walmart store in The Villages.

Joseph Digraziano, 65, of Smithtown, N.Y., who owns a home in the Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, was arrested at about 2 p.m. Sunday when he attempted to leave the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza with merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Digraziano was caught on surveillance as he selected “tools and a disposal” and left the store through a grocery exit. He was stopped by a loss prevention associate. The stolen merchandise had a total value of $10.89.

The Queens, N.Y. native was identified by his New York driver’s license. He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.