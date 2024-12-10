It’s important we teach the truth about communism 

Communism remains one of the most oppressive and destructive ideologies in human history, responsible for the deaths of more than 100 million people.

Last week, I voted to pass H.R. 5349, the Crucial Communism Teaching Act. This legislation will provide educational materials through the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, a non-profit authorized by federal law, to help high school students learn about the dangers of communism and similar ideologies.

By passings this legislation, we’ve taken an important step toward ensuring America’s youth understand both the devastating consequences of communism and the extraordinary value of the freedoms we cherish.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.