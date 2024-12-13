66.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 13, 2024
type here...

92-year-old Villager seriously injured in golf cart crash on Morse Boulevard

By Meta Minton
Comments

A 92-year-old Villager was seriously injured when his golf cart collided with a car on Friday the 13th on Morse Boulevard.

He was traveling south on Morse Boulevard at 8:56 a.m. approaching the intersection of Guido Avenue and attempting a left turn when he failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of this golf cart was seriously injured in a crash on Morse Boulevard
The driver of this golf cart was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning on Morse Boulevard.
This vehicle sustained front end damage in the crash on Morse Boulevard
This vehicle sustained front-end damage in the crash on Morse Boulevard.

An 87-year-old Villager was driving a green Toyota Solara convertible northbound on Morse Boulevard and was unable to take evasive action to avoid hitting the golf cart.

The right front of the golf cart collided with the left front of the automobile.

The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene of the crash Friday morning on Morse Boulevard
The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene of the crash Friday morning on Morse Boulevard.
This car had front end damage after the crash on Morse Boulevard
The driver of this car could not avoid a collision with the golf cart on Morse Boulevard.

The man driving the golf cart was transported as a trauma alert to Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was ticketed for failure to yield. The man driving the convertible suffered minor injuries.

In 2019, a golf cart and car collided in the same spot.

For years, residents have complained about the dangerous intermingling of golf carts and automobiles on the busy thoroughfare. Many have blamed Sumter County officials for a lack of interest in finding a solution.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You cannot dance on carpet

A Village of Alhambra resident offers her opinion in the carpet controversy at Savannah Center. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Freedom of speech makes America great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake reminds her fellow citizens that Freedom of speech makes America great.

Don’t take poker away from residents who need the social outlet

A Village of Sabal Chase resident was concerned to hear that poker games will be shut down as the first of the year. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Palmetto Executive Golf Course needs help ASAP

A Village of Fenney resident played the Palmetto Executive Golf Course with his golf group and says the course needs help ASAP.

Ed McGinty’s offer of a debate is not believable

A Village of Dunedin resident who claims to have witnessed out-of-control behavior by Ed McGinty, contends that McGinty’s offer to debate the issues is not reasonable.

Photos