92-year-old Villager seriously injured in golf cart crash on Morse Boulevard

A 92-year-old Villager was seriously injured when his golf cart collided with a car on Friday the 13th on Morse Boulevard.

He was traveling south on Morse Boulevard at 8:56 a.m. approaching the intersection of Guido Avenue and attempting a left turn when he failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

An 87-year-old Villager was driving a green Toyota Solara convertible northbound on Morse Boulevard and was unable to take evasive action to avoid hitting the golf cart.

The right front of the golf cart collided with the left front of the automobile.

The man driving the golf cart was transported as a trauma alert to Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was ticketed for failure to yield. The man driving the convertible suffered minor injuries.

In 2019, a golf cart and car collided in the same spot.

For years, residents have complained about the dangerous intermingling of golf carts and automobiles on the busy thoroughfare. Many have blamed Sumter County officials for a lack of interest in finding a solution.