Protect your packages from porch pirates this holiday season

This week, we issued tips for Floridians to help protect package deliveries that could be stolen by porch pirates.

With the holiday season in full swing, boxes and bags are piling up on Floridians’ doorsteps. This could be enticing for criminals looking to swipe packages before the consumer even sees them. In 2023, porch pirates stole $12 billion worth of packages from the doorsteps of consumers nationwide.

This past legislative session, we pushed for changes to make thefts of items more than $40 a third-degree felony to deter porch pirates.

But even with this new law in place, Floridians still need to take precautions to protect home deliveries. To help protect your holiday packages:

Do not leave packages unattended. Schedule deliveries at a time when someone will be home or ask a neighbor to take the item inside;

Consider shipping to secure locations nearby or schedule a package to be held by the shipping service if out of town;

Install security cameras and signs indicating that the property is under surveillance; and

Opt in for tracking details to monitor packages and receive alerts as soon as the item arrives.

If a package is stolen off your property, please report the incident to law enforcement. Voluntarily share footage from your front-door security camera to help law enforcement investigate the crime. If you know any porch pirates, you can call Florida Crime Stoppers by dialing **TIPS and remain anonymous.

Christmas will be here before you know it! Let’s make sure that porch pirates can’t steal our holiday joy.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.