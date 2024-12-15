64.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 15, 2024
New restaurant closer to opening at Trailwinds Village

By Staff Report
Comments

A new restaurant is closer to opening at Trailwinds Village.

The Outback Steakhouse is nearing completion at the busy shopping plaza on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The site plan was approved by a Wildwood special magistrate in 2023. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 187 diners. It is located next to ABC Fine Wine & Liquor. A new mattress store is located on the other side of the new Outback Steakhouse.

Trailwinds Village and its next-door neighbor, the Beaumont development, have become a hotbed for restaurants and between the two of them they offer Culver’s, First Watch, Panda Express, Burger King, Taco Bell, Huey Magoo’s, Wendy’s and Starbucks.

The new Outback Steakhouse will offer a drive-up pickup window.

