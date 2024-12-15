New signal will become operational this week on State Road 44

Sumter County has announce that the signal construction project at the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 229 is nearing completion. This project, which aims to improve safety and traffic flow, includes several important updates to the intersection:

• A new SR 44 westbound right turn lane onto CR 229

• Pedestrian features to enhance safety for walkers

• Lighting to improve visibility

• New pavement markings along SR 44 to help manage traffic flow

The new traffic signal is in flashing mode and will continue in flashing mode until it is fully operational on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Important Reminder for Drivers:

• A flashing red signal should be treated as a stop condition.

• A flashing yellow signal should be treated as proceed with caution.

• If all signals at the intersection are flashing red or if the intersection is dark, it should be treated as a four-way stop.