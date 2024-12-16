69.5 F
The Villages
Monday, December 16, 2024
Suspected jewelry thief tasered after fleeing Walmart in The Villages

By Staff Report
Eric Clemente

A shoplifting suspect was tasered after fleeing a Walmart in The Villages.

Eric Paul Clemente, 35, of Floral City, was spotted removing jewelry from a locked case at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The jewelry was being pulled through a small crack at the edge of the door of the display cabinet. Clemente was said to have concealed the jewelry in his pocket and headed for the exit.

A deputy spotted Clemente and ordered him to halt. The deputy warned Clemente would be tasered if he did not stop. Clemente started running and was tasered. He fell to the ground and was taken into custody.

He was found to be in possession of two pair of gold earrings, with a total value of $136.

The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Clemente was arrested on charges of theft and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

