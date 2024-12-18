There was a terrible omission from defense spending bill

Providing for our common defense is required of Congress by the U.S. Constitution, and is a cornerstone to our nation’s security, prosperity, and sovereignty. Last week, I voted to fulfill this obligation by passing the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25 NDAA).

The FY25 NDAA ensures the U.S. military remains the most lethal fighting force in the world by providing a pay raise for our service members, funding key initiatives to enhance U.S. deterrence and defense posture in the Indo-Pacific region and investing in cutting edge technologies needed to deter adversaries. This bill also restores the focus of the military on lethality by banning the Department of Defense from enacting radical schemes like Critical Race Theory, DEI and a Military Green New Deal.

However, I’m incredibly disappointed that our bipartisan Coast Guard Authorization Act was left out of this NDAA. The United States Coast Guard plays a vital role in safeguarding our maritime borders, ports and waterways, combatting drug trafficking, and responding to natural disasters. As the Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, I will continue working with my colleagues to provide the resources the Coast Guard needs to fulfill their mission.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.