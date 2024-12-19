Rick David Hibbs

Rick David Hibbs, born on November 29, 1950, in Marshalltown, Iowa, was the cherished son of Richard and Doris Hibbs of Conrad, Iowa. He spent his childhood on a farm in rural Grundy County, where he developed a lifelong appreciation for hard work and community. Rick graduated from Beaman-Conrad High School and later earned a degree from Iowa State University in Ames. Known for his kindness and warm personality, Rick made lifelong friends, some of whom called him weekly for decades.

From an early age, Rick exemplified a strong work ethic, learning the values of perseverance and dedication while helping his father on the family farm. He was driving a tractor by the age of five and assisting with livestock chores—even shoveling snow taller than he was. Later, Rick managed the family farm, earning recognition in publications like The Wall Street Journal, where he was quoted on the challenges of market fluctuations. He also served on the Grundy National Bank Board, representing the interests of farmers in his community.

Rick’s adventurous spirit took him far beyond the fields of Iowa. Before settling down, he traveled extensively across Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Bali. He taught school in Indonesia, worked on a sheep station in Australia, and embraced activities like skiing, skydiving, hot air ballooning, and dancing. Wherever he went, Rick made friends and left lasting impressions.

In 1984, Rick fell in love with Marilyn Koger Evans and her children, Kelly and Brian Evans. The couple married on August 10, 1984—a day Rick always described as the best decision of his life. Together, they built a loving home in Ankeny, Iowa, where Rick managed several businesses, including a handyman and kitchen remodeling franchise, and agricultural sales and while also managing the family farm .

After retiring, Rick and Marilyn relocated to The Villages, Florida, where Rick embraced his new community with enthusiasm. He organized a neighborhood bocce league, nurtured friendships throughout the neighborhood, and transformed his yard into a stunning botanical garden. Even as he battled cancer later in life, Rick’s determination and Marilyn’s steadfast care shone brightly.

Rick is survived by his devoted wife, Marilyn Hibbs; his son, Brian Evans, and wife Be; his daughter, Kelly Barge, and husband Dave; and his grandchildren, Brian Phan (wife Rickelle), Steven Phan (wife Chau), Diana Phan, and Zane Shoning. He also leaves behind great-grandchildren Jade and Owen Phan, as well as his sisters, Kristy Hibbs Burr (and husband Steve Burr) and Diane Hibbs Lydgate as well and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, and his in-laws.

Rick’s absence leaves a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. His legacy of kindness, hard work, and adventure will forever be remembered.

Memorials may be sent to fundraise.moffitt.org or your local hospice.