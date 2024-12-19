61.8 F
The Villages
Friday, December 20, 2024
Villager selected to judge at Westminster Dog Show

By Jeremiah Delgado
A resident of The Villages has been selected to serve as one of the judges for the largest and most prestigious dog show in the world.

Victoria Jordan, who lives in the Village of Poinciana, is one of four residents of Florida who will serve as judges for the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The event will return to Manhattan on Feb. 8 , with evening events on Feb. 10 and 11 scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden, where the first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was held in 1877.

Jordan, who will be making her first judging appearance at Westminster, will judge breeds in the Working Group.

According to the organization, Jordan’s history in dog sports began in the late 1960s with an Alaskan Malamute puppy that she saved from being sold at a pt store. That dog introduced her to the joy of training and decades later, in 1994, she began her judging journey.

Over the last three decades, Jordan has judged in most states across the country and internationally in Mexico, China, and Australia.

The 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will feature over 3,000 champion dogs from around the world, culminating in the coveted “Best of Show” award.

For more information on the show, or to purchase tickets, visit the Westminster Kennel Club online, or follow the group on FacebookInstagramTikTokXYouTube, and LinkedIn

Earlier this year, a local dog trainer in Marion County had two dogs compete in the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

