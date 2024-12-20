The Florida Department of Health is reminding residents to practice simple safety steps to ensure a joyful holiday season.

Remember to:

• Avoid placing poisonous plants in areas accessible to children and pets. Holly berries,

mistletoe, amaryllis, and English ivy are a few poisonous plants that are popular around

the holidays.

• Secure and cover extension cords to prevent trips and falls.

• Place candles where they cannot be knocked over. If a fire occurs, do not pour water on the candle. Have a fire extinguisher nearby to use instead.

• Be cautious when using spray-on artificial snow. Inhalation can cause irritation to the

lungs.

• Keep fireworks away from people, houses, and flammable material. Never point or throw fireworks at another person.