By Villages-News.com Obituaries
The family of Lois M. Wood of The Villages, FL are saddened to announce her passing on December 11th, 2024 at the age of 90 years.

Lois was the last surviving child of Cooper N. and Mimmie E. (Woods) Hyden. Lois was married to William C. Reseburg for 25 years and they had three daughters. Lois was married to Loren D. Wood for 32 years when he passed away. She was happy to have her family increase with three step-daughters and two step-sons.

Time added 23 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lois enjoyed her church activities, being a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Spencer, IN for many years. She moved to The Villages, FL where she enjoyed the social activities, swimming, playing cards and being part of the bone builders group. Lois will be missed by her many friends.

