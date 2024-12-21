44.4 F
Villager struck and killed when walking across U.S. 301

By Staff Report
A 59-year-old resident of The Villages was struck and killed when he was walking across U.S. 301.

The man left a bar at about 10:45 p.m. Friday and was walking across U.S. 301 approaching SE Hwy. 42 when he walked into the path of a sport utility vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 57-year-old Ocala man driving the SUV was unable to observe the pedestrian crossing the roadway and the front end of the SUV hit the resident of The Villages, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation.

