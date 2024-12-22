Dorothy Jean Brown

Dorothy Jean Brown, age 88, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2024 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Dorothy was born February 16, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to Fred and Loretta (Yoder) Augsburger. She was the fourth of their five children. She attended and graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She married Walter A. Campbell in 1955. While raising 4 children, she earned her Masters degree in Nursing while also teaching nursing at Ohio University, Zanesville. In 1977, she married her second husband, Raymond Brown.

Dorothy and Ray spent many years traveling. After losing her second husband, she moved to The Villages, Florida. She was an active member of New Covenant Methodist Church.

Dorothy’s heart to serve and her love of caring has touched many people. Her family, her students, the homeless that she fed, the school kids that she read to and all the church members she greeted. This Christmas, her children and grandchildren, will proudly display their personalized Christmas stockings she knitted. Her legacy is large with love, laughter and kindness. She will be remembered with the same love by all.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, one brother and two sisters.

Dorothy is survived by her four children: Cathy Ottenga, Jerry (Julie) Campbell, Connie (Loran) Wappes and Karen (Randy) Frost, two stepchildren: Rebecca (Steve) Edelman, Ray (Elva) Brown Jr., ten grandchildren: Cam, Chris, Tyler, Jessica, Sara, Alyssa, Shawn, Duncan, Bridgid and Helen, and nine great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Ava, Emery, Eli, Adeline, Becket, Kolbe, Cordelia and Titus.