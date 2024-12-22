On December 19, 2024, Veronica Heffernan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 13, 1942, in Port Chester, NY, to Arthur and Veronica Studwell, Lucky was immensely proud of her family’s deep ties to the Port Chester Fire Department, where her family served for over 100 years. She was especially close to her two brothers, both veterans-Artie (pre-deceased) (Elaine) and William Studwell (Barbara). -who were the light of her life. At the age of 20, she married James Heffernan (pre-deceased), a fellow veteran, and together they raised two daughters, Kerri Ann Curtin and Patricia Flynn, in Stamford, CT. The couple later retired to Boca Raton, FL, in 1986. Known affectionately as “the walker” in the Villa Nova community, Lucky enjoyed walking 3.5 miles three times a day, forming lasting friendships with everyone she met along the way.

In 2024, she relocated to The Villages, Florida, where she continued to cherish the company of friends and family. Lucky’s love for her family was boundless.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kerri Ann Curtin (Kevin) and Patricia Flynn (Thomas); Six beloved grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew and Sarah (pre-deceased) Flynn, Mackenzie, Dylan, and Spencer Curtin; and two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Sophia Flynn and her beloved dog, Petunia.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose presence brought warmth and joy to all who knew her. Throughout her life, Lucky demonstrated the true meaning of a mother’s love-steadfast, compassionate, and unwavering. She balanced life, marriage, and motherhood with grace, juggling the challenges of work and raising two daughters with a quiet strength and dignity.

Lucky often shared the sentiment that “tomorrow is never promised,” and she lived each day with gratitude for the family and friends who surrounded her. She believed deeply in the power of true friendship and was always there to lift others when they stumbled. Her family extends their heartfelt thanks to all those who shared in the memories of this remarkable woman-a warrior, a mother, and a friend.

Services will be held at the South Florida National Cemetery.

She touched many lives pls share she would never want to leave anyone out. Enjoy your family, hold onto them tight – time together is a precious gift