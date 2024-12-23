53.7 F
The Villages
Monday, December 23, 2024
Eugene Robert Kieffaber

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Gene Kieffaber, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2024 at the age of 84.

Gene, son of C.A. Kieffaber and Doris E. Kieffaber (Thompson), was a devoted husband to his wife of 60 years, Jan, and a proud father to his sons Paul (w/Ann) of Dallas, Texas and Patrick (w/Lori) of Nashville, Tennessee. Gene’s legacy lives on through his three grandchildren: Jack, Colleen, and Caroline, who brought him immense joy and pride. As a father and grandfather, he instilled values of hard work, coupled with a strong moral character embodied by his deep Catholic faith.

After graduating Notre Dame and receiving an honorable discharge from military service, Gene had a distinguished 25-year management career with Peterbilt Motors. He then became Senior Vice President of Gillig Bus company for another nearly 20 years until his retirement in 2005.

In his lifetime, Gene touched many hearts, and his memory will continue to inspire and guide his family for generations to come.

A Mass will be held to honor his life on Jan 10, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., at St Timothy’s Catholic church in Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice in Gene’s name.

