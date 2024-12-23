One person critically injured in house fire in The Villages

One person was critically injured after a fire erupted Monday afternoon in The Villages.

The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. at 2328 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.

Upon arrival, The Villages Public Safety Department crews encountered heavy flames engulfing the residence. Witnesses on the scene reported that an individual was believed to be inside the home.

“Demonstrating exceptional bravery and professionalism, firefighters immediately entered the burning structure to extinguish the fire and conduct a primary search. Amid intense heat and heavy fire conditions, crews located the resident inside and removed them from the home,” said Fire Chief Brian Twiss.

Emergency medical care was provided on-site before the victim was transported in critical condition to a local hospital for advanced treatment.

Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“The outstanding efforts of The Villages Public Safety Department firefighters were instrumental in saving a life under extremely challenging circumstances. Their courage and quick action are a testament to their dedication and unwavering commitment to protecting the community,” Twiss said.

The response time was 3 minutes and 37 seconds. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly before 6 p.m.