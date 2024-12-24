I believe God called Donald Trump to save America

To the Editor:

At this moment in our collective history, I want to thank God for bringing our country back from a dead-end road to insanity. Over the past four years, we have all stood against the WOKE agenda and the insidious results. We witnessed the persecution of President-Elect Trump from fake news sources around the world and the frivolous lawsuits around our country. We watched as dedicated parents were persecuted by school boards and labeled as “domestic terrorists” by President Biden and the FBI. We watched the morale of our military nosedive as a result of the left-wing leadership of the joint chiefs of staff. We watched as our children were entertained by “Drag Queens” at school assemblies. We watched BLM burn down cities in 2020 as they expressed their “Night of Rage” against white culture. We watched the growth of the “Defund the Police” gather strength after the criminal George Floyd was arrested and died because of resisting arrest fiasco. We watched the endless repetition of the “Climate Crisis” that cost taxpayers billions of dollars and the rollout of “The Green New Deal.” We watched the development of “The Squad,” who were stridently pro-Palestinian and Anti-Semitic. We watched as people were forced to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, and many citizens developed life-threatening reactions as well as the military forced service members out of the service because they refused to bow down to such an apparent evil. We watched people being banned from going to church during COVID-19 and selective businesses forced out of business. We watched the XL pipeline shut down and the entire oil and gas industry deprived of their opportunities to drill for oil. We watched in horror as more than 20 million illegal migrants poured across our open borders in total violation of our laws. We watched the “Border Czar” do absolutely nothing to defend our laws and our country against an invasion of mythic proportions that we self-induced self-destruction by our government. We watched our children learn to hate America and become very confused about their gender at the hands of elected officials and teachers. We went through a modern-day version of “The Dark Ages.” Somehow, through the Grace of God, we survived. I believe it was God’s will that President-Elect Trump withstood the countless lies hurled against him, and he never gave up. I believe God called Donald Trump, a very flawed human being, to save America. Just as God called on Saul to become a Christian supporter after being a persecutor of Christians, we now have a modern-day hero who God has called to do amazing things to reverse the course of American history. I am grateful beyond words to see what God is doing for our country. I believe this is a Great Awakening that we are all privileged to witness and may choose to participate in. Keep the faith.

May God richly bless you and keep you.

Michael Murrell

Village of Marsh Grove