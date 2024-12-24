James R. Swope

James R. Swope, 85 died December 21 at Trinity Springs, Oxford, Fl.

He was born in Bellaire, Ohio and grew up in Central Florida, but spent his adult years in Central Ohio. He graduated with a BSBA degree from The Ohio State University with a double major in accounting and personnel management. He and his wife Marlene moved to The Villages in 1997 from Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

He retired as Chairman and CEO of Quest Health Enterprises, Inc. He was a member of Community Baptist Church of Summerfield and was an Ordained Southern Baptist Deacon. James was a National Eagle Scout Association member, earning Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm, the Order of the Arrow and was a National Eagle Scout Association member. He was a member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association. James served proudly in the USAF (SAC,376th Bombardment Wing) and was a member of American Legion Post 208. He was the Copyright Author and Owner of 7 Computer Financial Software Programs.

Survivors include his wife Marlene of 64 years; son John, (Emi) and granddaughter Emily of Lancaster, Ohio; brother Phillip of Lady Lake, brother Richard (deceased); sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Paul Shephard of The Villages.