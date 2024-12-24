Scott M Kinnaugh, known affectionately as Scott to his friends and loved ones, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2024, at his home in Summerfield, Florida. Born on January 20, 1967, in Hackensack, New Jersey, Scott’s warmth and vivacity left an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Scott’s life was one marked by devotion and joy.

He shared a blissful 24 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Florentina. Their partnership was a testament to love and mutual respect, and together they raised a beautiful family that includes children Lindsey, Scott Jr., Raony, Shakira, and Christopher. Scott was also a cherished grandfather to Bryn, Baelfire, Camila, Cataleya, Josiah, Joven, and Jonas. His role as a patriarch was one he embraced with all his heart, and his absence will be deeply felt by each member of his family.

Anyone who knew Scott could attest to his remarkable sense of humor and his ability to bring laughter into any room. His jokes and infectious smile were a source of comfort and joy to his friends and family. Scott’s culinary skills were renowned among his loved ones, and he took great pleasure in cooking for them, infusing each dish with love and a sprinkle of humor. Scott’s zest for life extended to his hobbies, which included a passion for thrifting. He found delight in discovering treasures and sharing them with those he cared about. His knack for finding the unique and the beautiful in the most unexpected places was a true gift. His thrifting adventures were often shared with Florentina, making them all the more special. A loyal friend and a dependable family man, Scott was the bedrock for many. His unwavering support and steadfast presence were a comfort to those around him.

Scott’s loyalty was not just a quality but a promise he lived by every day. In his community, Scott will be remembered as a man who lived his life with gusto, generosity, and a grand sense of humor. He was someone who could be relied upon in times of need, and his ability to uplift others was unmatched. Scott’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and memories of those who loved him, and his influence will be felt for generations to come.

As we bid farewell to Scott M Kinnaugh, we celebrate the life of a man who was much more than the sum of his years. He was a beacon of light and love, a devoted husband, a caring father and grandfather, and a true friend. His memory will be cherished and his spirit will continue to inspire all who had the honor of knowing him.

The family of Scott M Kinnaugh will hold a private ceremony to honor his memory. They wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all who have offered support and love during this difficult time. Scott’s laughter and love of life will resonate with us always, and while we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he led. Rest in peace, dear Scott; your legacy will endure forever.