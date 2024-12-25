Alvin Ivers

Alvin Urquhart Ivers, age 80, of The Villages, Florida formally of Brewer/Holden, Maine, quietly and peacefully departed his earthly body on December 16, 2024 after several months of in-home hospice care.

Alvin was born on July 12, 1944. He was predeceased by his parents, Barrington Ivers & Iona May Urquhart Ivers of Brewer, ME, his brother, Robert Ivers of Brewer, ME and a granddaughter Nycolora Ivers of Bucksport, ME.

He is survived by his wife, Myrnafaye Rosemary White Ivers of The Villages, FL formerly of Bucksport/ Holden, ME, daughter, Heidi (David) Goodwin of Gainesville, FL, son, Shawn (Michelle) Ivers of Otis, ME; grandchildren, Tony Goodwin of Fredericksburg, VA, Carla Goodwin Kanupp of Las Cruces, NM, Zachary (Cortney) Ivers of Bucksport, ME, Courtney Meade of Bucksport, ME, Joseph Ivers of Bucksport, ME, and Alyssa (Frank) Sulfer of Orland, ME, and several great grandchildren.

Alvin graduated from Brewer High School in 1962. He earned a BS in Business Management from Husson College in Bangor, ME in 1968. It only took him 3 years to get his degree while working full time, starting a family and not having any school loans. Alvin worked nights loading trucks at Redmen Beverage while attending college. After graduation he worked in the office. His career path brought him to the Over,Short & Damaged Departments of Coles Express, Terminal Manager at Consolidated Freightways, back to Coles Express as a Pricing Analyst, and then with a friend started up a new company called Atlantic Logistics.

Following his career in the trucking industry he worked three years for the state of Maine Department of Human Services. Alvin played baritone horn at sporting events with the high school marching band while he was only in the fourth grade. He continued playing through high school where he was in both the marching band and the orchestra. He was a member of the Brewer High School B-Club. On the track team his specialties were shot put and javelin. As a Boy Scout he fried bananas (but never did it again). He enjoyed dancing and took tap and jazz lessons from age 4 until 21.

His last recital was the year he got married. He took a break from dance lessons until he was 40. Then he and his wife took lessons together for a few years and once again performed in recitals. Alvin was an active member of the Brewer Lions club for many years. He was also active in First United Methodist Church of Brewer from childhood. He volunteered as a leader of the youth group, and later served as the church treasurer. When he retired to Florida he transferred his church membership to New Life Christian Church of Wildwood. His interest in HO Scale trains began in 1952 when his brother got one for his birthday.

Al’s first layout was in the basement of the church parsonage. It didn’t last long because the pipes hung so low the guys were always banging their heads. He was very active in the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club and later in The Villages Railroad Club and Citrus Club. He opened a model railroad store at his home in Holden called Ivers Specialties. The scale sized decals he created over many years are still appreciated by model railroad enthusiasts around the country. Alvin loved to travel. He and Faye started traveling with best friends, Toby and Ellen Youngs, through the US, Europe and Asia before they ventured around the world on their own. One year they went to Okinawa, Japan to visit daughter, Heidi, and continued on to Bangkok, India, Egypt, Spain, then returned to Maine.

As a young man Alvin would drive in record time from Brewer to Bucksport to visit his future wife. He always loved fast cars. In 1996, he became the proud owner of a Glastron GS205 40th Anniversary Edition ski boat with a 454 cubic inch powerplant, the fastest boat on Beech Hill Pond in Otis, Me. The younger generations of the family are still enjoying rides in that same boat. Al enjoyed spending summers at the family camp, boating, skiing, and spending many great days with friends and family around the fire, eating good food and playing card games. Alvin loved his family. He worked hard to be a good provider and father. He enjoyed taking the family on day trips throughout the state of Maine. He had a sense of humor that frequently came out in his actions and quirky wordplay. One of his greatest pleasures was to make someone smile.

A Celebration of Life is being held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 at 2:00 p.m. on January 25, 2025. A graveside service is planned for July 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, Bucksport, Maine 04416.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Compassionate Care Hospice, 304 LaGrande Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 or New Life Christian Church, 4701 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785 would be greatly appreciated.