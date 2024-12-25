Josephine Strong Simons

Josephine Strong Simons, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, peacefully left her Earthly form on December 21, 2024, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by love and Christian hymns.

She was born in Orlando, Florida on March 7, 1927 to Laurence and Rita Parker. She was a member of the sorority ADK and the retired Educators Association. She started as a teacher with Orange County Schools then began her career with the Sumter County School District in 1954.

She taught many different grade levels and was the AP at North Sumter Intermediate and Coleman Elementary before becoming the Principal at North Sumter Immediate. She later became the school district’s Human Resource Director before retiring from the Sumter County School system after 50+ years. Josephine also was a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed cooking for family, Jazzercise, playing the piano, spending time at church, country line dancing, traveling, gardening, and swimming.

She is survived by her Sons: Robert Duren Strong Jr. (Michelle) of Crystal River, Florida, Philip Joseph Strong (Candy) of Bushnell, Florida, Roc Simons of Newaygo, MI, and Trim (Kay) Simons of Newaygo, MI; Daughters: Tonya (Eldon) Howe of Newaygo, MI, and Cindy (Gledis) Simons of Newaygo, MI; Grandchildren: Rob, Nathan (Nikki), Jessica (Brad), Josie, Mark, Kris, Sherry, Sheila, Jade, Tiffani, Richard, John, Crystal, Gilbert, Kim, Kylee, Tanden, and Shantori (Chris); Brother: Donald Parker of Dade City, Florida; Sisters: Frances D. Moredock of Jacksonville, Florida and Ann Law (John) of St. Simons Island, Georgia.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Duren Strong and second husband, Leon Simons, Brothers: Willard “Bud” Parker and Stanley Parker; Daughter: Sandy (John) Crawford; Grandson: Deverin Simons; Great Granddaughter: Sofia Strong.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the service on Friday, January 3, 2025 at Bushnell Methodist Church in Bushnell, Florida at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bushnell Methodist Church.