We must support President Trump’s efforts to cut our debt

Every year since being elected, I have rolled back my salary, personally returning a check to the U.S. Treasury to set an example and help pay down our national debt. Families across America are grappling with inflation, the rising cost of goods, and high interest rates and they expect lawmakers to make tough decisions about government spending – not increase their own pay.

I have consistently opposed funding the government through continuing resolutions, and H.R.10445, the last-minute budget was no exception. I was pleased that Speaker Johnson pulled this bill from consideration last Wednesday and went back to the drawing board. I voted for the revised bill, H.R. 10545, the American Relief Ac, that he developed with input from President Trump and others. This bill was not perfect, but was a necessary compromise to ensure our service members are paid and middle class families aren’t left in the lurch, while preserving Congress and President Donald J. Trump’s opportunity to address our debt and spending crisis with common-sense spending cuts and reforms.

I’ve long advocated for Congress to begin the appropriations process at the start of the year and vote on a budget well before the fiscal deadline.

I adopted such a schedule when Republicans took over the Florida House. Subsequent Florida Speakers have followed this, and it’s contributed to responsible spending decisions and a better budget outlook for all Floridians. I will keep working to stop the spigot of spending, and fight for responsible fiscal policies that respect taxpayer dollars and address the real needs of the American people.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.